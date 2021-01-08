HelloGold (HGT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $224,248.18 and $2.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00271508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.44 or 0.02560056 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011824 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.