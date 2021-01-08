Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

HEN3 stock opened at €90.42 ($106.38) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.72.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

