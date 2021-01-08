Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €107.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) received a €107.00 ($125.88) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.13 ($107.22).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €90.42 ($106.38) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.72.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

