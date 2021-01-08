Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (HEN3) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA: HEN3):

1/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/11/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA HEN3 opened at €90.42 ($106.38) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €87.72.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

