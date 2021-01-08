Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.61

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as low as $8.53. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 12,834 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $64,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,255.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hennessy Advisors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

