Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTGC. BidaskClub raised Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 72,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

