Hermez Network Hits Market Cap of $32.51 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.92 or 0.00017064 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $32.51 million and $2.07 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00440973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050567 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

