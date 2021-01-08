Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO David Leslie Szekeres Sells 3,571 Shares

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.62. 641,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

