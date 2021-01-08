HeroNode Hits Market Capitalization of $89,224.46 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX. HeroNode has a total market cap of $89,224.46 and approximately $71.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Token Store, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

