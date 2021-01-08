Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Packer & Co Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Hess makes up about 23.9% of Packer & Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Packer & Co Ltd owned about 0.44% of Hess worth $71,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 163.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 175,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

