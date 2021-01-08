HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 653,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,270,709. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

