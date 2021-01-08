HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1,291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after buying an additional 100,870 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.18. 107,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $290.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

