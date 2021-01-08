HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,158 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 75.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dover by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 17.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 75.2% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,151. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $129.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

