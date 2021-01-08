HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.29.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.78. 21,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

