High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of High Country Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35.

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

