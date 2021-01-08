Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK) were down 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 146,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 91,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,419.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

About Highbank Resources Ltd. (HBK.V) (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia. Highbank Resources Ltd.

