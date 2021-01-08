Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $2.70. Histogenics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 36,786,550 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.10.

About Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Histogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.