Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Hive has a total market cap of $50.89 million and $4.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001202 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 201.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 418,221,760 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

