HOLD (HOLD) Price Up 66.4% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $3,512.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00106469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00443834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00220361 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00050347 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

