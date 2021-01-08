Holo (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $142.79 million and approximately $19.02 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Holo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,313,361,967 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, WazirX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, ABCC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.