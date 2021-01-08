Homeros (HMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $269,112.00

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $66.70 million and approximately $269,112.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 77.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

