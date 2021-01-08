HOMIHELP (HOMI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55,163.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00005223 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $55,163.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00215316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00049584 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

