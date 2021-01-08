Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Albert Seymour Sells 15,000 Shares

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00.

Albert Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,537. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

