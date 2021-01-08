Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Albert Seymour Sells 15,000 Shares

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00.
Albert Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.
Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,537. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $578.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.
