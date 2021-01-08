Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $683,112.53

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Honest has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $683,112.53 and approximately $4,030.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00442067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.