Honest Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Honest has a market cap of $676,187.49 and $7,481.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Honest has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00420912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00213813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.