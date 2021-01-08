HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $468,094.24

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $468,094.24 and approximately $496,834.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.