Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.86. Approximately 961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.49.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.76 million.

