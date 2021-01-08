HorusPay Market Cap Achieves $187,634.28 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $187,634.28 and $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HorusPay has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00453759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00220862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00048105 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

