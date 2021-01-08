Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.04

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.04 and last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. BidaskClub cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,314,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

