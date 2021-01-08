Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) shares rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

