Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $600.24

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $600.24 and traded as high as $721.80. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) shares last traded at $719.60, with a volume of 911,617 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWDN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 641 ($8.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Get Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 667.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 600.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85. The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.