HTMLCOIN Price Up 28.8% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $22,664.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000724 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.