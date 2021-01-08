Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

HNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HNP opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

