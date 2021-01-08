Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $168.50 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

