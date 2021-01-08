Hubii Network Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $604.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

