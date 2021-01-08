Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 5.4%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.16. 1,409,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,338,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at $15,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

