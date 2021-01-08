HumanCo Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Trading Down 0.4%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 96,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 126,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

There is no company description available for HumanCo Acquisition Corp.

