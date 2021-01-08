Humaniq (HMQ) 1-Day Volume Tops $50,546.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $50,546.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

