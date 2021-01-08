HUNT Price Hits $0.0758 on Top Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. HUNT has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00215316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00049584 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

