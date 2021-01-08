Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
