Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

