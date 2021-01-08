Huobi Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $248.07 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $978.49 million and approximately $248.07 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00011987 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00037796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00273178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.82 or 0.02590213 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023112 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, Bibox, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

