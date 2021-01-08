HUSD (HUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $288.30 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. HUSD has a total market cap of $288.30 million and $178.72 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00270119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.70 or 0.02512754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012242 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 288,288,328 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

