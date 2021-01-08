Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $421,515.41

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $421,515.41 and approximately $54,391.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00171353 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035114 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

