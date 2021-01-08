Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.28 million and $235,328.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00275787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.83 or 0.02683902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx, Bgogo and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

