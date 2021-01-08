Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $709,191.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bgogo, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00279937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.84 or 0.02691534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, HADAX, DDEX, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

