Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0465 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $23,681.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,108,406 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

