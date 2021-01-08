Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.65

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and traded as high as $42.51. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 6,691 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

