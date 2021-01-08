IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

IAA stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

