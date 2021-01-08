IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.
IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
IAA stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.
About IAA
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
