IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 9,544,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 9,631,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. CSFB set a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

