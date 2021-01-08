ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ICL Group by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 3,227,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ICL Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 95,610 shares during the period. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

